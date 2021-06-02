B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Sees Large Volume Increase

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 173,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,718,048 shares.The stock last traded at $34.00 and had previously closed at $30.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

