B&G Foods Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 41,603 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,020% compared to the typical volume of 3,714 call options.

NYSE BGS traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,048. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 84.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

