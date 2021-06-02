BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $5,651,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,278 shares of company stock valued at $5,947,208. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.42.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

