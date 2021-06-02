BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $834,000 Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The AES were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The AES by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,949,000 after buying an additional 12,701,749 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,850,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The AES by 8,767.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,695,000 after buying an additional 1,207,275 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of The AES by 919.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,287,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,267,000 after buying an additional 1,161,618 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The AES stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

