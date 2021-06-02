BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 1,535 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 108.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,133 shares of company stock valued at $93,321,676 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.56.

Shares of ZM opened at $327.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 145.65, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.10 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

