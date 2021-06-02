BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,349 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $445,602,000 after purchasing an additional 148,731 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after purchasing an additional 743,197 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $123,291,000 after purchasing an additional 114,481 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.44. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.