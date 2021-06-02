BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 19,774 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,774 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $36,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749 over the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $145.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.26 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of -154.45 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

