BlackRock Inc. Buys 137,658 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,658 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Royal Gold worth $721,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of RGLD opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.