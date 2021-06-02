BlackRock Inc. Has $701.48 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,041,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of EQT worth $701,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EQT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,704,000 after buying an additional 283,754 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,336,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 218,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.36. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $23.16.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

