BlackRock Inc. Has $711.47 Million Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.36% of Freshpet worth $711,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,320,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Freshpet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,066,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,237,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRPT opened at $171.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -685.96 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.23.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.56.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,795 shares of company stock worth $3,294,744. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

