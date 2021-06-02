BlackRock Inc. Has $763.51 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $763,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,146,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,468,000 after buying an additional 152,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,192,000 after buying an additional 920,170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after buying an additional 271,963 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,760,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,370,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,726,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,006,000 after buying an additional 934,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.71.

