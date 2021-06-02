BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.21

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and traded as low as $13.20. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 27,954 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 126,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 22.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 185,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 34,273 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

