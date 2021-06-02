Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.49. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 38,031 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 52,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 32,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

