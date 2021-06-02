Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.49. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 38,031 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
