Block-Logic Market Capitalization Hits $830,704.52 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Block-Logic has a market cap of $830,704.52 and approximately $545.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000851 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Block-Logic

BLTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

