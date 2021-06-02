Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.32. Approximately 19,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 45,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 397.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 746,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after acquiring an additional 595,989 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,217,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 611,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 386,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, cash management, investment, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

