Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.32. Approximately 19,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 45,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.
Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRBS)
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, cash management, investment, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
