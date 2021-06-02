BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SecureWorks by 565.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SecureWorks by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.64. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.11.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

