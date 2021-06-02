BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,218 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $127.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

