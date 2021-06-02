BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.76.

NYSE:ADS opened at $124.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $127.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.63.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

