BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 96.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,171,703 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on STWD. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

NYSE STWD opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

