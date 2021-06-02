Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Reaches $18.22 on Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $29,302.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $18.22 or 0.00048323 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00068187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.90 or 0.00280912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.39 or 0.00189362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $451.71 or 0.01198243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,770.08 or 1.00191338 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00032781 BTC.

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

