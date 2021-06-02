BoringDAO (BOR) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $32.69 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for about $352.12 or 0.00938980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00081648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.02 or 0.01042709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,641.85 or 0.09711566 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00052676 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,833 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

