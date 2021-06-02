Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Invests $18.96 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 246,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,961,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.8% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,762,966. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.