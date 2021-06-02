Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Purchases New Position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

In other SVF Investment Corp. 3 news, CEO Ioannis Pipilis acquired 50,000 shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navneet Govil acquired 62,500 shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. 35,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,513. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

