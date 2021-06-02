BoutsPro (BOUTS) Price Tops $0.0048 on Exchanges

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One BoutsPro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. BoutsPro has a market cap of $370,479.28 and approximately $7.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BoutsPro has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00081597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00020961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.83 or 0.01029429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.98 or 0.09607838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00052140 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

