BP (LON:BP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $306.01

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 306.01 ($4.00) and traded as high as GBX 309.75 ($4.05). BP shares last traded at GBX 306.15 ($4.00), with a volume of 37,456,276 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BP. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded BP to a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 376.67 ($4.92).

Get BP alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £63.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 303.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. BP’s payout ratio is -38.07%.

In other BP news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 15,696 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £47,088 ($61,520.77). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 97 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £305.55 ($399.20).

About BP (LON:BP)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.