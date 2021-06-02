Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.91

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 9374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Braskem alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.