Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.