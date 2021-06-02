Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.0% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tamar Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 112,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,357 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 66,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 11,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,666,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,349,000 after purchasing an additional 87,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $65.14. The stock had a trading volume of 170,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,862,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

