British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Receives GBX 456.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 456.60 ($5.97).

Several research firms recently commented on BLND. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, insider Tim Score acquired 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48). Insiders bought a total of 4,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,135 over the last quarter.

British Land stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 524.80 ($6.86). 1,980,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,976. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 516.55. The company has a market cap of £4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548 ($7.16).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 6.64 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.07%.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

