Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Update

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the April 29th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 802,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BYFC stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $3.24 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 185.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 134.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,594 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 68,580 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.