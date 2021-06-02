Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Update

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the April 29th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 802,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
BYFC stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $3.24 million for the quarter.
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
