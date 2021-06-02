Brokerages Anticipate 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Post Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will announce $2.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.42. 3M reported earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $9.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 12.7% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $211,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 14.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,975,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,635,000 after buying an additional 72,554 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.88. The stock had a trading volume of 29,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,766. The stock has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.80. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

