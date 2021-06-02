Brokerages Anticipate Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 495.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIP. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

BIP stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.43. 321,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,055. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $38.73 and a 12 month high of $55.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 277.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 28,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

