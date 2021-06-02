Brokerages Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.42 Million

Brokerages expect that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will report sales of $25.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. CEVA reported sales of $23.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $116.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $117.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $135.55 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $139.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. CEVA’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen cut their target price on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital cut their target price on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

CEVA stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 211,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,136. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.47. The firm has a market cap of $996.70 million, a PE ratio of -208.05, a PEG ratio of 149.57 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

In related news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 178.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,355,000 after buying an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

