Brokerages Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDM traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.48. 1,033,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,852. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

