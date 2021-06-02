Brokerages Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will report sales of $2.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.72. 90,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,213. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.