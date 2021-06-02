Brokerages Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will report sales of $2.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.72. 90,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,213. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

