Brokerages Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.62. DexCom reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.35.

DexCom stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,786. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 0.75. DexCom has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,857 shares of company stock valued at $16,533,912. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

