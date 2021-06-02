Brokerages Expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to Announce -$0.68 EPS

Analysts predict that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Invitae reported earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 163,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,880. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55. Invitae has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $61.59.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $102,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 12,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $533,804.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,360 shares of company stock worth $6,338,079. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

