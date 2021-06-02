Brokerages Expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Ladder Capital reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

In other Ladder Capital news, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,497 shares in the company, valued at $464,273.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $47,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 626,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,769 shares of company stock worth $688,927. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LADR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.87. 10,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a current ratio of 129.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 2.25. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $12.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

