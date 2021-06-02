Brokerages Expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to Post $0.94 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) will announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sanmina.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SANM shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Sanmina stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,183. Sanmina has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $43.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,059,000 after purchasing an additional 461,184 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,983,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,213,000 after purchasing an additional 256,648 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,526,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,531,000 after acquiring an additional 140,174 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after acquiring an additional 292,157 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,275,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,793,000 after acquiring an additional 88,912 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.