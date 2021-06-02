Brokerages Set Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Target Price at $33.25

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVET. Barclays began coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Covetrus stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $27.22. 11,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -341.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Covetrus news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 6,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $203,353.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,538.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $92,451.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,220 shares of company stock worth $1,004,080 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

