Brokerages Set Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Target Price at $33.25

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.
Several research firms have recently commented on CVET. Barclays began coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of Covetrus stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $27.22. 11,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -341.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $40.78.
In other Covetrus news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 6,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $203,353.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,538.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $92,451.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,220 shares of company stock worth $1,004,080 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
About Covetrus
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
