Brokerages Set Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Target Price at C$17.00

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EFN shares. Cormark upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

TSE:EFN opened at C$13.66 on Friday. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$9.27 and a 1 year high of C$15.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 22.80.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$248.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$242.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

