Brokerages Set HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Price Target at GBX 1,346.88

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,346.88 ($17.60).

A number of research firms have commented on HSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

HSV stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 945 ($12.35). The company had a trading volume of 355,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,498. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,098.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.28. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 19.80 ($0.26) dividend. This is an increase from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio is 2.57%.

In other HomeServe news, insider Tommy Breen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, for a total transaction of £466,500 ($609,485.24).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

