Brokerages Set Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Price Target at $141.17

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,134. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.27. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

