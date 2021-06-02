Brokerages Set Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT at $289.09

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $289.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

MSFT stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.16. 499,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,649,721. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.04. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $181.35 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

