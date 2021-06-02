Brokerages Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Price Target at $31.50

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,789,000 after purchasing an additional 553,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $123,677,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in The Chemours by 1.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,802,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,128,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Chemours by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,670,000 after acquiring an additional 107,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the first quarter valued at $56,720,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02. The Chemours has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $37.57.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

