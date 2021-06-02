Brokerages Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target at $25.60

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REAL. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of REAL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. 114,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,111. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The RealReal has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $78,418.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 445,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $50,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095,013 shares in the company, valued at $71,587,650.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,268 shares of company stock worth $966,889 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 49,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

