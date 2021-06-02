Brokers Offer Predictions for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $3.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.88. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$150.96.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$143.78 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$89.42 and a 12-month high of C$144.14. The firm has a market cap of C$64.57 billion and a PE ratio of 15.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$128.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$284,260. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 9,075 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.80, for a total transaction of C$1,114,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at C$311,175.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,075 shares of company stock worth $2,952,410.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.