Brokers Set Expectations for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Shares of OLLI opened at $87.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.15.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,390,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,009,000 after buying an additional 40,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,104,000 after buying an additional 120,446 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,381,000 after buying an additional 53,169 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,140,000 after buying an additional 181,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after buying an additional 592,643 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $132,707.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $418,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.