Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.39.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.69. 303,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,377. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

